  Allahabad: Man denied ambulance for his newborn's dead body

Allahabad: Man denied ambulance for his newborn’s dead body

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 21 June 2017 1:00 PM

In yet another case of apathy from hospital administration, a man was denied ambulance after the death of his newborn baby. The incident happened in a hospital in Allahabad district in Uttar Pradesh. The man alleged that he pleaded for help from the ambulance driver as well as the people there but nobody listened to him. We get to hear about such cases on a regular basis, which pose a serious question – where are we headed as a society?

First Published | 21 June 2017 12:39 PM
hospital administration

Web Title: Allahabad: Man denied ambulance for his newborn’s dead body

(Latest News in English from Newsx)

