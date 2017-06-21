In Your World- US spy satellites detected new activity at North Korea’s underground nuclear test

US spy satellites have detected new activity at North Korea’s underground nuclear test site for the first time in several weeks. The activity appears to involve some modifications around one of the tunnel entrances to an underground test area. US officials have known that the site is ready to conduct an underground test for some time. However, there is no indication whether any military response would actually happen. US officials have been informed that North Korea will talk to President Donald Trump for a decision to act if there is a nuclear test.

Brussels troops shot dead a suspected suicide bomber at a central train station but there were no other casualties reported. The authorities were treating as the latest terrorist incident in Europe. The man set off a small explosion at the city’s Central Station and was then shot by one of the routine military patrols active in Brussels. They declined comment on witness accounts that the man had shouted Islamist slogans first. The Belgian capital, home to the headquarters of NATO and the European Union, has been on high alert since a Brussels-based Islamic State cell organised the attack that killed 130 people in Paris in November 2015.

Part of a waterlogged hillside broke loose and slammed into homes and vehicles in western Guatemala, killing 11 people. The landslide buried several houses, small buses and trucks in the municipality of San Pedro Soloma. The fatal victims included eight adults and three children, and four injured people were treated at a hospital. The area has been drenched by heavy rains in recent hours and residents were being removed from the area due to the risk that another slide could occur. Emergency crews were responding to the scene.

Venezuela’s chief prosecutor Luisa Ortega Diaz will face charges as a result of a high court ruling that her move is likely to further deepen the nation’s political crisis. She became a surprise hero to many in the opposition for standing up to President Nicolas Maduro’s attempts to concentrate power. Opponents of Maduro say Diaz is being targeted for her decision to break with the government over its plans to rewrite the constitution. In the past few weeks, Ortega Diaz has pursued a number of legal actions seeking to block Maduro’s power grab.

Russia and French foreign Ministers hold a joint meeting on Tuesday. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that they have asked for a detailed explanation of Monday’s downing of a Syrian Su-22 bomber by the United States. The US said it had downed the Syrian jet a day earlier after it dropped bombs near the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces conducting operations against the Islamic State group. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has said that France did not want to see Russia’s isolation from Europe.