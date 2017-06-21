Sports Wrap- Netherlands beat India in the group stage of the FIH World League Semi-Finals & Spanish golfer Sergio Garcia shared his thoughts on the upcoming BMW International Open

Netherlands beat India 3-1 in the group stage of the FIH World League Semi-Finals group stage in London to give the latter a wake-up call after their 7-1 win against arch-rivals Pakistan. Netherlands took control of the match from the very first minute as they cruised into a 3-0 lead in the first two quarters before Akashdeep Singh pulled one back for the Indians. The last two quarters finished goalless as the Dutch finished top of their Group while India were consigned to second and will play Malaysia in the quarter finals.

Hosts Russia will meet Portugal in the fifth match of the ongoing FIFA Confederations Cup in Moscow. Russia, who will also host next year’s FIFA World Cup, beat Oceania champions New Zealand 2-0 in the tournament opener in Saint Petersburg on Monday and currently lead Group-B with 2 points. European champions Portugal, on the other hand, were held to a 2-2 draw by Mexico in Kazan and would look up to charismatic captain Cristiano Ronaldo to inspire them to a better performance against the hosts.

Top seed and world no. 1 Andy Murray of Great Britain was knocked out in the first round of the Aegon Championships at The Queen’s Club in London on Tuesday. The 30-year-old suffered a shock straight sets 7-6, 6-2 defeat to unseeded Australian Jordan Thompson. The two fought tooth and nail in the first half which went to the tiebreak and was won by the 20-year-old Australian. In the second set, however, Murray had no answer to the world no.90, who, eventually pulled off a shock win.

World no. 69 Parupalli Kashyap was among a trio of unseeded Indians to enter the main round of the 2017 Australia Open Super Series badminton tournament. Kashyap beat Japan’s Kazumasa Sakai 21-5, 21-16 to enter the main round while Siril Verma overcame compatriot Shreyansh Jaiswal 21-16, 21-14. In the women’s singles qualifying round, Ruthvika Shivani Gadde beat local player Ruwindi Serasinghe 21-9, 21-7 to make the main draw.

Spanish golfer and 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia shared his thoughts on the upcoming BMW International Open that will be played in Munich. The 37-year-old will play in Europe for the first time since winning the Masters championship and shared his excitement about the same. He said that it felt great playing in Europe after a long time and called 2017 the best year of his career. He added that he was always a fan of the BMW International Open and would try his best to win it.