Business Wrap- Spicejet has signed a deal with bombardier to purchase as many as 50 Q400 aircraft

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday denied that there would be any loan waiver by the centre. He said the states who had proposed loan waivers were on their own and would have to generate their own funds to supply these waivers. He reiterated that the centre intends to stick to the FRBM Act and fiscal deficit target. Some states have announced loan waivers to placate farmers who have been protesting the burden on them.

Larsen and Toubro Shipbuilding expects to break even in two years though it is at a loss currently. Around Rs 1.4 lakh crore worth of projects are being executed, some of which are deals for defence ships and others are exports. Recently, the company launched India’s first indigenous floating dock at its Kattupalli facility, where it invested Rs 5000 crore and expects a cumulative loss of Rs 2500 crores. But with utilization going up, the company hopes to break even.

Spicejet has signed a deal with bombardier to purchase as many as 50 Q400 aircraft for its shorter routes which it will fly under the government’s affordable flying or UDAN scheme that seeks to increase connectivity to smaller towns and cities. At the Air Show in Paris, Spicejet and Bombardier signed the letter of intent. The new Q400 planes will be 86 seaters while the ones currently in its fleet have 78 seats.

Indian carriers have entered into various deals to induct as many as 800 new planes into its services in the near future. The aviation sector is witnessing a double digit growth with the regional aviation market also opening up due to the UDAN scheme. The airlines are making a bee-line to purchase smaller aircraft for shorter routes under the government’s affordable flying scheme.

US stocks closed lower on Tuesday after energy and retail stocks were hit and future federal reserve rate hike worried investors. A sharp drop in oil prices hurt the energy stocks. Oil prices fell about 2% after news of key producers increasing their supply. Retail stocks were also pulled down by concerns over Amazon.com’s plans to boost its apparel business. The fed’s projected monetary policy tightening also scared investors.