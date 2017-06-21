Tech Journo: A startup called Final wants to usher in a credit card revolution

A startup called Final wants to usher in a credit card revolution by essentially doing away with physical credit cards. Recognising that all transactions are moving online, the company wants to fit the consumers’ lifestyle by providing them with multiple virtual cards. The consumers can connect these multiple cards to different online accounts they may be using. For example, people commonly have accounts on say Amazon.com and various other e-commerce sites, Netflix and Spotify and they usually have one credit card to pay for these services.

Final allows a number of virtual credit cards, a different one linked to each of the various accounts a consumer has access to. The beauty of the scheme is that these multiple cards can be managed from one account. This means that if consumers want to opt out of a service, all they have to do is cancel the card linked to that particular account. This de-linking of one card from multiple accounts also helps if ever a card is compromised. With multiple virtual cards, consumers can delete the card that has been compromised keeping all the others safe.

Final thus provides a way of having a different card number on file for each individual service, and each of those different card numbers would be aggregated into one single payment that consumers make monthly. Final understands that consumers want to be paperless, they want flexibility in managing their accounts, and they want more control over the ability to sign up for and cancel subscription services and it aims to deliver all this and more whenever its “one card for ALL” service rolls out.