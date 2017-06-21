Hollywood Wrap — Sir Daniel Day Lewis announces his retirement; Angelina Jolie visits Kenya on World Refugee Day; & more

By NewsX Bureau
21 June 2017
- Oscar-winning actor Sir Daniel Day Lewis has announced his retirement from acting. In a statement released through his agent Leslee Dart, the British-Irish star said that he was quitting acting and that it was a private decision. The statement further quoted Day Lewis as saying that he was immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences. He is the only actor in history with 3 Best Actor Academy Awards which he won for roles in My Left Foot, There Will Be Blood and Lincoln. This means that upcoming film Phantom’s Thread will be the final film of his career.
- Actress and UN special refugee envoy Angelina Jolie visited Kenya on the occasion of World Refugee Day on June 20 and spoke out against sexual violence in conflict zones and sexual violence committed by peacekeepers globally. She spent time with more than a dozen girls who are refugees from conflicts in Burundi, South Sudan, Somalia and Congo in the Kenyan capital city of Nairobi. Speaking at a press conference at the International Peace Support Training Centre, she said that abuses carried out by those who wear uniform destroys the purpose of peacekeeping.
- Arnold Schwarzenegger has escalated attacks on President Donald Trump. The ex-California governor this time hit out at the President over his decision to leave the Paris Climate Accord. At an event titled Austrian World Summit in Vienna, the capital of his country of birth Austria, he targeted Trump by saying that one man could not stop America’s progress. The star also told
the audience at the event that his passion for the environment began in Austria.
- Pop star Adele surprised London Fire Department’s firefighters by paying them an unexpected visit to offer support following a devastating fire in Grenfell Tower in west London. Pictures on Twitter on Tuesday showed the singer posing with firefighters in front of their engine at the Chelsea fire station. She is said to have just turned up at the station with some cakes for the firefighters. She came, had a cup of tea with the firefighters, and then observed a minute’s silence with them.
- Nicole Kidman joined director Sofia Coppola to discuss their film The Beguiled. Speaking about the film, Kidman said that she didn’t hesitate to accept the film when Coppola asked her to play the part of Miss Farnsworth the headmistress of a girls’ school in a civil war raged America. Coppola, meanwhile, said that they had met at parties and even tried to work together once on a project that fell apart. The film is set in 1864 and also stars Colin Farrell and Kirsten Dunst in pivotal roles.
21 June 2017
Hollywood Wrap — Sir Daniel Day Lewis announces his retirement; Angelina Jolie visits Kenya on World Refugee Day; & more
