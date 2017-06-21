5 Top Tech Stories that are making news online

By NewsX Bureau
21 June 2017
- SmartDuvet is offering a self-making bed that lets two people adjust their preferred temperatures on their side of the bed. The SmartDuvet Breeze is a blow-up air-blanket that a person can put on their duvet, which is attached to a control box. Through an app, the person can control the climate of each side of the bed by blowing warm or cold air from control box. It’s dual-layered to include the bed-making and the temperature control air tubes. The bed oxygenation will reduce sweat and prevent bed-bugs.
- NASA’s Kepler space telescope has been floating in space since early 2009 and has found 10 new Earth like planets outside our solar system. The Kepler mission team released a survey of 219 potential exoplanets that had been detected by the space observatory while scanning the Milky Way galaxy. Ten of these were orbiting their suns at a distance similar to the Earth’s orbit around the sun. They might be having the habitable zone that could potentially have liquid water and sustain life.
- The much-awaited OnePlus 5 finally launched on Tuesday, putting an end to months of speculation surrounding the handset. The smartphone has equal emphasis on the design, performance, camera, and battery life as well. It has the Snapdragon 835 processor, 8GB RAM option, 3.5mm earphone jack, and iPhone 7 Plus-like design. The smartphone is already up for pre-order in select markets, with limited-period launch offers, and will be available for wider sales on June 27.
- The Indian Mars Orbiter Mission, also known as Mangalyaan, has completed 1,000 earth days in orbit around the Red Planet. The mission has exceeded all expectations of the low-cost mission as it was originally designed to last only six months. The satellite is in good condition and will continue to work as expected. After its launch on November 5, 2013, the spacecraft travelled to the red planet for nine months and entered the Martian orbit on September 24, 2014 in its very first attempt.
- Airplanes can already take off, cruise and land using onboard computers, but can they fly without the human touch? That’s what the world’s largest aircraft manufacturer will find out as Boeing aims to test autonomous flying technology in cockpit simulators this summer. The rapidly growing aviation sector needs 1.5 million pilots and the new technology is expected to replace humans and supply the demand. The new technology would allow artificial intelligence to make some of the decisions normally made by
pilots.
21 June 2017
