Sources: Opposition picks Meira Kumar as the Presidential Candidate

Sources: Opposition has confirmed former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar as its Presidential pick.

Unfazed by JDU’s decision to back NDA’s Presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind, major opposition parties will meet here today amid indications that former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar could be their nominee for the presidential election.

Meira Kumar met Congress President Sonia Gandhi at her residence on Wednesday. Though there was no official word about the meeting, it is widely believed that Meira Kumar could be the opposition’s choice against Kovind.

Like Kovind, Meira Kumar belongs to the Dalit community. She was the first woman speaker of Lok Sabha and also has been a Union Minister.

Ahead of meeting of opposition parties, Communist Party of India leader D. Raja said that JDU was one of the opposition parties which had come together to field a common candidate in the presidential polls and its parting ways will not have any bearing on the stance of other parties.