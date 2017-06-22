LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. CBFC asks to remove ‘intercourse’ word used in ‘Jab Harry met Sejal’ movie

CBFC asks to remove ‘intercourse’ word used in ‘Jab Harry met Sejal’ movie

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 22 June 2017 9:49 AM

Time again we have heard about CBFC director Pahlaj Nihlani’s bizarre objections for the content in the films and latest on his list is Shahrukh Khan and Anushka Sharma-starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal. According to reports, the CBFC had asked the director of the movie to remove word intercourse from a dialogue. Pahlaj Nihlani said that the board gave the film U/A certification on the condition that the word intercourse would be removed but the director did not pay any heed to the instruction.

First Published | 22 June 2017 9:48 AM
Read News On:

Anushka Sharma-starrer

Pahlaj Nihlani

U/A certification

word intercourse

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: CBFC asks to remove ‘intercourse’ word used in ‘Jab Harry met Sejal’ movie

(Latest News in English from Newsx)

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

Commerce Ministry to coincide mid-term review of FTP with GST roll-out

Entertainment

'Transformers: The Last Knight' is a big film: Anthony Hopkins

National

3 militants killed in Pulwama, J&K

Sports

Tennis legend Boris Becker declared bankrupt

More Videos

Sources: Opposition picks Meira Kumar as the Presidential Candidate

Hollywood Wrap — Sir Daniel Day Lewis announces his retirement; Angelina Jolie visits Kenya on World Refugee Day; & more

5 Top Tech Stories that are making news online

Tech Journo: A startup called Final wants to usher in a credit card revolution

Sports Wrap- Netherlands beat India in the group stage of the FIH World League Semi-Finals & Spanish golfer Sergio Garcia shared his thoughts on the upcoming BMW International Open

In Your World- US spy satellites detected new activity at North Korea's underground nuclear test

Business Wrap- Spicejet has signed a deal with bombardier to purchase as many as 50 Q400 aircraft

Allahabad: Man denied ambulance for his newborn's dead body

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.