CBFC asks to remove ‘intercourse’ word used in ‘Jab Harry met Sejal’ movie

Time again we have heard about CBFC director Pahlaj Nihlani’s bizarre objections for the content in the films and latest on his list is Shahrukh Khan and Anushka Sharma-starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal. According to reports, the CBFC had asked the director of the movie to remove word intercourse from a dialogue. Pahlaj Nihlani said that the board gave the film U/A certification on the condition that the word intercourse would be removed but the director did not pay any heed to the instruction.
