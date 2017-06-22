Sources: Ravi Shastri to become India’s head coach

After Anil Kumble stepped down as the head coach of Indian cricket team, it seems that the search for the new coach has once again revived. BCCI top sources have told NewsX that Ravi Shahstri could be the next Indian head coach and he has Virat Kohli’s backing. Meanwhile BCCI has invited more applications for the post to provide the cricket advisory committee with a wide range of options to pick up a suitable candidate and now it remains to be seen whether Ravi Shastri will apply for the post of Indian cricket team’s head coach or not.

First Published | 22 June 2017 10:53 AM