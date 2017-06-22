World Music Day: Kalki celebrates a world full of noise

You may have seen plenty of posts, videos and photos on International Yoga Day. But June 21 also happened to be world music day. And while our perception of music is the instrument-melody-vocals version, music is everywhere. This is just what a video published on Youtube, starring actor Kalki Koechlin, goes on to show. Named ‘noise’, the video covers a day in urban life and the cacophony that comes with it. For instance, waking up to religious calls from various places of worship, roadside markets, traffic and even the pings from typing on your smartphone.

