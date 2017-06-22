Sports Wrap: Portugal beat Russia 1-0; Berdych in Aegon Championship QF

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the only goal of the match as European champions Portugal beat hosts Russia 1-0 in Group-A of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup in Moscow. The Real Madrid superstar took only 9 minutes to have an impact as he headed home a pin-point cross from Raphael Gurreiro past Russian goalkeeper captain Igor Akinfeev. Portugal continued their dominance in the second half as well but were not successful in finding a way past Akinfeev as the match ended in favour of Ronaldo’s men.

Mexico came from behind to beat a battling New Zealand 2-1 in a Group-A match of the FIFA Confederations Cup at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi. Leeds United player Chris Wood put All Whites ahead 3 minutes before half time before the Mexicans came back in the second half with goals from Raul Jiminez and Oribe Peralta in the 54th and 74th minutes, respectively. The game however, ended in a melee as players from both teams clashed when Michael Boxall was fouled by Hector Herrera.

Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic advanced to the quarterfinals of the Aegon Championships with a tight 7-6, 6-7, 7-5 win over qualifier Denis Shapovalov of Canada. The first 2 sets went to tiebreakers while the 3rd also looked set to go to yet another tiebreaker, but Berdych broke Shapovalov in the 12th game to win the match. He was joined in the last 8 by Dutchman Robin Hasse, who knocked out 2nd seed Dominic Thiem of Austria 6-3, 7-6 to set up a quarterfinal vs France’s Richard Gasquet.

Olympic medalllists Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu were among a quartet of Indian shuttlers to move to the 2nd round of the Australian Open Super Series. While London Olympic bronze medallist Saina beat South Korea’s Sung Ji Hyun 21-10, 21-16; Rio Olympics silver medallist Sindhu overcame Sayaka Sato of Japan 21-17, 14-21, 21-18. Singapore Open winner B Sai Praneeth beat Chinese Taipei’s Kan Chao Yu 21-13, 21-16 while newly crowned Indonesian Open champion Kidambi Srikanth overcame Indonesia’s Tommy Sugiarto 10-21, 21-12, 21-10.

Serbia won their 3rd Men’s 3×3 World Cup after a thrilling 21-18 victory over the Netherlands in Nantes, France. The defending champions, who were unbeaten in the tournament, got the worst of starts though as the Netherlands, another unbeaten team in the tournament, jumped into a 5-2 lead. But the top seeds quickly struck back to race into a 10-8 lead and would not trail again in the match. The battle then continued between the 2 teams and ended with yet another world title for the Serbs.