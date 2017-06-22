World Wrap: IS blows up mosque in Mosul; Philippines hostage situation resolved

According to Iraqi forces, Islamic State has blown up the Great Mosque of al-Nuri in Mosul. The ancient landmark with its famous leaning minaret was where IS leader proclaimed a caliphate in 2014. However, IS claims that US aircraft destroyed the complex, in a statement issued by its news outlet Amaq. Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said blowing up the mosque was an official declaration of defeat by IS. Aerial photos show that the mosque and minaret has been largely destroyed. The UN has said that IS may be holding more than 100,000 people in Mosul as human shields.

Prime Minister Theresa May promised to listen more closely to business concerns about Britain leaving the European Union as she set out a Brexit-focused government programme. May is chastened by an election which left her Conservative Party short of a majority in parliament and reopened debate on the nature of Britain’s EU exit. May also sidelined reform on social care, education and corporate governance. She has yet to secure a deal with Northern Ireland’s DUP party to prop up her government.

A hostage drama that unfolded at a primary school in the southern Philippines has been resolved. The Islamist militants who had held people captive have withdrawn with no reports of casualties. Rebel fighters are on the run after freeing dozens of hostages following a day-long crisis. Philippine troops killed at least four of the fighters. Thirty-one hostages, including 12 minors, were freed by the gunmen or were able to escape from the school before the fighters withdrew.

Thousands of students took to the streets of Santiago in Chile on Thursday, to demand improvements to education and the removal of charges. Clashes began shortly after a smaller group of protesters marched onto a prohibited part of the street. Students are calling on for Chilean president Michelle Bachelet to deliver promises of higher quality, free education before end of their term next March. Chile’s education system is heavily plagued by inequality. The majority of youth can often spend as many as 20 years paying off their student loans.

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos praised France’s constant support for peace during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. Santos won last year’s Nobel Peace Prize for his effort resulting in a peace deal with the country’s main guerrilla movement. Both leaders paid tribute to the victims of a weekend attack in a shopping mall in Colombia’s capital that killed three people. Macron and his wife Brigitte greeted Santos in the Elysee courtyard amid ordinary visitors attending concert organized for France’s music day.