Business Wrap: Defence Minister Arun Jaitley invites Russian companies for joint ventures

The government has given banks, post offices, and district central cooperative banks a 30-day period to deposit old demonetised currency that may still be in their possession. The 30-day period ends on July 20th and will bring relief to cooperative banks who were earlier asked by the RBI to retain the old notes pending verification. The cooperative banks got stuck with demonetised currency of about Rs 5,000 crore.

Defence Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday invited Russian companies to set up joint ventures with Indian firms and manufacture advanced military platforms through technology transfer. The minister is on a 3-day visit to Russia, where he was addressing a leading forum for technological development. Jaitley said Russia has a long experience of working with India and is well-placed to benefit from policy change in India.

Union Housing Minister Venkaiah Naidu has warned builders not to raise property tax after the implementation of GST. There were reports that builders of projects nearing completion were telling customers to pay up the entire amount before July 1 in order to avoid higher taxes. The minster directed authorities to ensure this does not happen and warned that it will be considered profiteering under GST laws.

The government’s commitment to generate 160 giga watts of solar and wind energy by the year 2022 could create 3 lakh new jobs. A report by 2 think tanks has revealed that 90% of these jobs will be created in the solar sector. Among the new jobs, a larger number will be added to the labour-intensive roof top segment rather than the large-scale solar farm projects. The solar and wind sector currently employs around 21,000 workers.

The government aims to make all its future buildings and those of commercial establishments as well go green in the future. With this it expects to make annual savings of Rs 350,000 crores and a reduced power consumption of 300 billion units. The power ministry hopes to light up poor homes with the energy conserved by green buildings. The government is aiming to achieve this goal through the Energy Conservation Building Code-2017.