  Tech Wrap: University of Michigan gets completely autonomous shuttle bus

Tech Wrap: University of Michigan gets completely autonomous shuttle bus

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 22 June 2017 4:50 PM

Starting this fall, students and faculty at the University of Michigan will have access to an entirely new form of transportation in the form of French startup Navya’s adorable, completely autonomous shuttle bus. The university plans to deploy 2 shuttles to service a 2-mile route between the Lurie Engineering Center and the North Campus Research Complex on Plymouth Road. The vehicles are being deployed in partnership with Mcity, the university’s 32-acre testing facility where automakers and tech startups often test their self-driving cars.

Called Anne Arbor, these shuttles can carry a maximum of 15 passengers and drive up to 45 km/hour. Designed by the best French specialists, its design allows it to achieve the highest level of autonomy possible: Level 5, making it the first entirely autonomous series vehicle. It is also equipped with state of the art technologies to ensure passenger safety, comfort and performance. It can even adapt to any situation by avoiding the static and dynamic obstacles. Its batteries can be recharged by induction and can last from 5 to 13 hours.

However, Michigan won’t be the first city to feature Navya’s driverless shuttles. The French company already has its autonomous vehicle on the roads in London and Las Vegas, that too for free. Likewise, trips in Michigan too will be for free. Its makers have also predicted that in coming years, people would encounter self-driving vehicles within restricted settings like a university campus. They hope that as technology improves, self-driving cars will operate in wider geographic areas.

First Published | 22 June 2017 4:14 PM
Anne Arbor

Lurie Engineering Center

Navya

North Campus Research Complex

