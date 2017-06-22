Hollywood Files: Johnny Depp at ‘Pirates’ premiere; Naomi Watts finds motherhood a tough job; & more

By NewsX Bureau
22 June 2017
- Johnny Depp attended the Japan premiere of ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man Tell No tales’ in Tokyo and wowed his fans, many of whom turned up in pirate costumes. The 54-year-old Hollywood A-Lister was in fine form as he thanked the film’s fans for their support. He also impersonated his character of captain Jack Sparrow for fans and marvelled at a dance routine to the film’s title theme, joking that he had done the same performance many times. The film released in the U.S. on May 26 to mixed reviews but will release in Japan on July 1.
- Time Academy Award nominee Naomi Watts has called motherhood a very tough job. The 48-year-old actress, who plays a mother in her new thriller The Book Of Henry, called being a mother a privileged job but added that it really was a tough duty. In the film, she plays a woman called Susan, who is mother to Henry, an 11-year-old exceptional and quirky boy who is trying to settle in the world along with his brother. In real life too, Naomi is mother to 2 sons: 9-year-old Sasha and 8-year-old Sammy with ex-partner Live Schreiber from whom she separated in September 2016.
- Comedy star Seth Rogen attended the launch of second season of supernatural thriller Preacher in Los Angeles. Rogen, who is also the executive producer of the series, promised a more kinetic second season of the series. He said that they were winding up the spring in the first season but were really letting it go during the second season. The Preacher stars Dominic Cooper as Jesse Custer, the titular preacher, a troubled man with a criminal past and more bumps ahead, as he goes to New Orleans on a search for God. It also stars Malcolm Barrett and Julie Ann Emery in pivotal roles.
- Harry Potter star Emma Watson attended the premiere of her upcoming film The Circle in Paris and spoke about how she prepared for her role. The 27-year-old, who herself was born in Paris, plays Mae Holland, who lands her dream job at a tech company, only to learn of the firm’s questionable agenda. She told reporters that in order to immerse herself in the role, she spoke a lot to author Dave Eggers on whose bestselling novel, the film is based. Actor Tom Hanks stars as the head of the tech firm.
- New father and award-winning actor George Clooney can now add start-up founder who hit the jackpot to his resume. Casamigos, the tequila brand that he founded with his friends Rande Gerber and Mike Meldman in 2013 was sold to global liquor giants Diaego for 1 billion dollars, making Clooney one of the most successful celebrity investors around. In a statement, the actor said that the sale reflected Diageo’s belief in his company and his company’s belief in Diageo.
22 June 2017
Hollywood Files: Johnny Depp at 'Pirates' premiere; Naomi Watts finds motherhood a tough job; & more
