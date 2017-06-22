LIVE TV
Trend India: 3 lakh yoga performers to make it to the Guinness Book of World Records

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 22 June 2017 9:38 PM

As the world marked the 3rd edition of International Yoga Day on Wednesday, a gathering of 3 lakh people in Gujarat is set to create a world record by performing Yoga together. The gathering was held under the guidance of Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev, who made the participants stretch their muscles in various yoga postures at GMDC ground in Ahmedabad.

BJP president GMDC ground, Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, several other political leaders, IPS and IAS officers, high court judges and dignitaries were also present at the event. Officials of the Guinness World Records book were also around to ascertain the claims.

After the one-and-a-half hour long session, Ramdev claimed that the event is set to make it to the Guinness Book of World Records. The previous record was made in Delhi on June 21 2015, when 35,985 people did yoga at Rajpath with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ramdev said the officials will declare the final figure of the participants after tabulating the data based on the bar code tag given to each person at the entry gates. This story of a new Yoga world record is trending on Facebook.

First Published | 22 June 2017 9:38 PM
