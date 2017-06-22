LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Tech and You: Disk-shaped galaxy detected; US to witness rare full solar eclipse; & more

Tech and You: Disk-shaped galaxy detected; US to witness rare full solar eclipse; & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 22 June 2017 10:16 PM
  • European space agency has decided to launch its telescope Plato in search for more planets, which resemble earth. The agency plans the launch in 2026. A total of 26 telescopes are working together on a single platform so that they can cover a large part of the sky. The transit discovery method to this project was first proposed in 2007.

  • Astronomers have detected a first-of-its kind disk-shaped galaxy. The galaxy had stopped making stars only a few billion years after the Big Bang. Why this galaxy stopped forming stars was still not known. As per the researchers, this new discovery will pose a challenge on the current understanding of how massive galaxies form and evolve. The new galaxy is three times as massive as the Milky Way but is only half its size. This galaxy spins more than faster than the Milky Way. The discovery is published in the journal ‘Nature’.

  • United States will witness a rare full solar eclipse on 21st August. This will be the first of its kind event since 1918. The 70 mile long shadow on the moon will be visible from Oregon in the west to South Carolina in the east. Two minutes of darkness will engulf a total of 14 states. The US will be the only country to experience the total eclipse and it is expected that visitors from across the world will come to witness this rare celestial event

  • Ferrari’s V8 has won the International engine of the year award for the second consecutive year. V8 powers the 488 GTBa and 488 Spider. Ferrari has also received an award for its V12 engine in the above 4 liter category for the second time in a row. Ferrari’s v12 won in this category for the 6th time. It has been dominant in the above 4-litre and Performance Engine categories for the past six years.

  • One plus 5 that was unveiled globally will be launched in India today. The launch event will take place in Mumbai at 2.00pm IST. The event will be live streamed and will also be followed by several pop up events in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai over the next two days. The new flagship device will be available via Amazon India. The variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB
    storage has been priced at Rs. 32,999 for and the model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is likely to cost Rs. 37,999.

First Published | 22 June 2017 10:16 PM
Read News On:

488 Spider

disk-shaped galaxy

Ferrari's V8

rare celestial event

rare full solar eclipse

telescope Plato

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: Tech and You: Disk-shaped galaxy detected; US to witness rare full solar eclipse; & more

(Latest News in English from Newsx)

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

Tatas better candidate if Air India is privatised, says Sunil Mittal

Entertainment

'Tubelight': Anyone could have essayed Laxman, believes Salman Khan

National

Trial run on driverless Pink Line

Sports

India's tour of West Indies: Kohli's men clear favourites against inconsistent Windies

More Videos

Socially Online: Instagram to replay live-streams; FB to disallow people from taking screenshots of profile pic; & more

Trend India: 3 lakh yoga performers to make it to the Guinness Book of World Records

Hollywood Files: Johnny Depp at 'Pirates' premiere; Naomi Watts finds motherhood a tough job; & more

Tech Wrap - University of Michigan gets completely autonomous shuttle bus

Business Wrap- Defence Minister Arun Jaitley invites Russian companies for joint ventures

Sports Wrap- Portugal beat Russia 1-0 in 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, Berdych in Aegon C'ship QF

World Wrap- Islamic State blows up Mosque in Mosul, Philippines hostage situation resolved

World Music Day: Kalki celebrates a world full of noise

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.