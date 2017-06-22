Tech and You: Disk-shaped galaxy detected; US to witness rare full solar eclipse; & more

By NewsX Bureau
|
Updated:
22 June 2017
10:16 PM
- European space agency has decided to launch its telescope Plato in search for more planets, which resemble earth. The agency plans the launch in 2026. A total of 26 telescopes are working together on a single platform so that they can cover a large part of the sky. The transit discovery method to this project was first proposed in 2007.
- Astronomers have detected a first-of-its kind disk-shaped galaxy. The galaxy had stopped making stars only a few billion years after the Big Bang. Why this galaxy stopped forming stars was still not known. As per the researchers, this new discovery will pose a challenge on the current understanding of how massive galaxies form and evolve. The new galaxy is three times as massive as the Milky Way but is only half its size. This galaxy spins more than faster than the Milky Way. The discovery is published in the journal ‘Nature’.
- United States will witness a rare full solar eclipse on 21st August. This will be the first of its kind event since 1918. The 70 mile long shadow on the moon will be visible from Oregon in the west to South Carolina in the east. Two minutes of darkness will engulf a total of 14 states. The US will be the only country to experience the total eclipse and it is expected that visitors from across the world will come to witness this rare celestial event
- Ferrari’s V8 has won the International engine of the year award for the second consecutive year. V8 powers the 488 GTBa and 488 Spider. Ferrari has also received an award for its V12 engine in the above 4 liter category for the second time in a row. Ferrari’s v12 won in this category for the 6th time. It has been dominant in the above 4-litre and Performance Engine categories for the past six years.
- One plus 5 that was unveiled globally will be launched in India today. The launch event will take place in Mumbai at 2.00pm IST. The event will be live streamed and will also be followed by several pop up events in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai over the next two days. The new flagship device will be available via Amazon India. The variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB
storage has been priced at Rs. 32,999 for and the model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is likely to cost Rs. 37,999.
First Published
|
22 June 2017
10:16 PM
Web Title:
Tech and You: Disk-shaped galaxy detected; US to witness rare full solar eclipse; & more
(Latest News in English from Newsx)