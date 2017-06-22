LIVE TV
Socially Online: Instagram to replay live-streams; FB to disallow people from taking screenshots of profile pic; & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 22 June 2017 10:16 PM

Instagram is adding the capacity to replay live-streams and to more easily share user’s live-stream content with their audience. When users Instagram live-stream is over, they will have the option to share the video for the next 24 hours. The user can also choose to delete the stream entirely by clicking the toggle maintaining existing functionality. This feature is very different from the live-broadcast of other social media apps.

Facebook has announced that it is piloting new tools that will give people in India more control over who can download and share their profile pictures. Facebook will prevent people from taking screenshot of anyone’s profile picture and the feature is available in the Android version. In addition, the company is exploring ways via which people could more easily add designs to profile pictures, which Facebook research has shown helpful in deterring misuse.

WhatsApp announced that it is ending support for BlackBerry and Nokia S40 and Nokia platforms in February 2016. Now it looks like WhatsApp is further extending end-of-life date for the two platforms till December 2017 and December 2018, respectively. WhatsApp will stop working on Nokia Symbian S60 after June 30, 2017. It will continue to work on BlackBerry OS, BlackBerry
10, and Windows Phone 8.0 and older platforms until December 31, 2017.

The social networking site LinkedIn was down on Wednesday with hundreds of users in the UK and US reporting issues with the site. The site went down around 2pm BST with hundreds of users unable to access it. Independent website Down Detector shows the problem affected only the UK and US. Two thirds of users are reporting log-in issues while 33% are having trouble just accessing the site.

Facebook has announced that Instagram Stories is now being used by more than 250 million people every day. This data is far more popular than Snapchat, which has 166 million total users.

