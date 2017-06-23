Virat kohli breaks silence on Kumble-Kohli Rift

The Kumble-Kohli rift doesn’t seem to die down soon. Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli in a press conference before the first match between India and West Indies said that he respects Kumble as a cricketer and there is no taking away of what he achieved in his cricketing career. But in what can be seen as a veiled jibe at Anil Kumble, Kohli said that he believes in maintaining the sanctity of things that take place in the dressing room and whatever is Kumble’s opinion is out in the open. Kohli said he would never reveal things happening in the dressing room out in the public scenario and thats the culture the team has maintained over the couple of years.

First Published | 23 June 2017 9:34 AM