‘Vanamagan’ is my dream debut: Sayyeshaa to NewsX on her Kollywood entrance

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 23 June 2017 2:06 PM

She is the grand-niece of yesteryear Hindi film actress Saira Banu and in her first three films has made her debut in three Indian languages. Sayyeshaa is making her Tamil film debut with director Vijay’s ‘Vanamagan’ starring Jayam Ravi.

The pretty actress made her film debut in the Telugu flick ‘Akhil’ starring Akhil Akkineni. She was then seen opposite Ajay Devgn in his film ‘Shivaay’ and now she’s set to make her mark in Kollywood.

The fifth generation of actors from the Saira Banu family, Sayyeshaa reveals that Kavya in Vanamagan is a dream role for her. She is an ace dancer and in Vanamagan, the actress has been given ample screenspace by director Vijay to showcase all her skills and talent. And as for Tamil, she managed to ace that too!

For the climax scene, she had three pages of monologue in Tamil and Sayyeshaa breezed through it. Kollywood star Jayam Ravi called Sayyeshaa a star and a sincere actress, while the actress herself says that he’s an extremely humble actor.

Vanamagan is slated for release on June 23 and Sayyeshaa says she’s excited to watch the film on screen with the audience.

In this exclusive interview with NewsX, Sayyeshaa talks about Vanamagan, her co-star Jayam Ravi, her director Vijay and about making her big debut in Tamil.

