BusinessX: Walmart, Amazon in bidding war for Whole Foods; Ford recalls more than 40,000 cars

Before the government initiates any step towards privatisation of Air India, the national carriers’ pilots have demanded that their dues of Rs 400 crore be cleared before that. The pilots have said that they are not against privatisation but their only concerns were that the airline should be sold at a fair value and their pending dues be cleared before the sale. The pilots belong to 2 pilot unions-Indian Pilots Guild and Indian Commercial Pilots Association and their respective stands are the same.

Kerala governor and former chief justice of India, P Sathasivam has given his formal approval for the landmark goods and services tax. In a statement, Kerala finance minister TM Thomas Isaac said that the state was fully prepared to switch to the regime and the new system would boost the tax collection for the state. He added that since the state had an elaborate telecommunication system and excellent financial and insurance services, its tax collection would improve considerably.

Infosys has reached a $1 million settlement with the New York state for failure to compensate hundreds of workers brought on work visas and to pay applicable taxes in the state. In an announcement, attorney general Eric Schneiderman said that the settlement resolves whistleblower claims that Infosys, in the course of providing outsourcing services, routinely brought foreign IT personnel to New York to perform work in violation of the terms of their visas.

Ford India on Friday recalled 39,315 units of Fiesta Classic and the previous-generation Figo models in India to rectify faulty power assisted steering hose; an exercise the company called a part of its commitment to deliver world-class vehicles. The company is expected to replace the high-pressure power assisted steering hose on all affected vehicles. Earlier, It had also recalled over 1 lakh units of Figo and Fiesta Classic models in 2013 to rectify faulty rear twist beam and the power steering hose.

American retailing giant Walmart Inc. is reportedly not actively considering making an offer for Whole Foods Market Inc. Whole Food, which is an American supermarket chain, has received a $13.7 billion offer from Amazon; the only bid the firm has received thus far. Whole Foods shares have been trading above Amazon’s deal price of $42 since the bid was announced last Friday. Walmart has been tipped as a potential bidder for Whole Foods by retail analysts.