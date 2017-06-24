LIVE TV
  In Your World: Multiple blasts kill 62 in Pakistan; Al Jazeera hits back at Arab states

In Your World: Multiple blasts kill 62 in Pakistan; Al Jazeera hits back at Arab states

24 June 2017

At least 62 people were killed and 100 others injured in multiple attacks in Pakistan’s three major cities on Friday. In the first attack a suicide bomber blew up his car filled with explosives at a market area in Balochistan province. Hours after the attack, twin explosions went off in the country’s northwestern town of Parachinar. The blasts were claimed by 2 groups, the local affiliate of the Islamic State and the the Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a splinter group of the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan. Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif condemned the terrorist attacks, saying that those responsible will be taken to task.

Saudi security forces foiled a terror plot targeting the Grand Mosque in the Muslim holy city of Mecca. The security team exchanged gunfire with one of the suspects who blew himself up inside a home Friday. Five people, including a woman, were arrested on Friday in security operations in Mecca. The Interior Ministry said an attack on the mosque was being planned by three terrorist groups, two based in Mecca and a third in Jeddah. Five security force members and six other people were injured in the incident.

A local London Camden council has decided to evacuate some 800 households in apartment buildings it owns because of safety concerns following the fire at Grenfell Tower. The move comes amid escalating concerns among residents of thousands of tower blocks around Britain. The Camden Council is the first to take such a dramatic step in light of fire which killed 79 people. The unusual step was taken after the London Fire Brigade and council experts had conducted a joint inspection of the properties.

Italy has been hit by a prolonged dry spell coupled with sweltering heat, lowering water reserves and drying up rivers and lakes across the country. In Rome there has been an increase in water usage and a corresponding drop in water reserves. Rome’s Mayor issued an ordinance that limits the use of drinking water to normal domestic and sanitary uses, including street cleaning. The ordinance will remain IN effect until September. Authorities have declared a state of emergency in some areas.

The Al Jazeera’s English language service has denounced demands by Gulf Arab states involved in a major dispute with Qatar that the network be shut down as an attempt to suppress free expression. The acting managing director Giles Trendle said Al Jazeera is committed to continuing broadcasts. He said demands to shut the network are nothing but an attempt to muzzle a voice of democracy in the region. A 13-point list of demands WAS delivered to Qatar by Saudi Arabia and other countries.

24 June 2017
Arab states

Gulf Arab states

In Your World: Multiple blasts kill 62 in Pakistan; Al Jazeera hits back at Arab states

