Sports Wrap: Kidambi Srikanth continues good run; Sindhu, Saina ousted of Australian Open

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 24 June 2017 11:24 AM

Continuing his good run, Indonesia Open champion Kidambi Srikanth on Friday outplayed fellow Indian shuttler B. Sai Praneeth in a men’s singles quarter-final match in the $750,000 Australia Open Superseries. Srikanth made it to the semi-finals with a 25-23, 21-17 win in a match that lasted for 43 minutes. Srikanth will play the winner of the second quarter-final match between Shi Yuqi of China and Denmark’s Hans-Kristian Vittinghus.

Indian stars PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal were knocked out of the Australian Open Super Series badminton tournament following defeats to Tai Tzu and Sun Yu respectively in the quarter-finals. Sindhu lost to World No.1 Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei 10-21, 20-22, 16-21 while Saina was defeated by Sun Yu 17-21, 21-10, 17-21. Sun Yu will now take on Nozomi Okuhara, who beat fellow Japanese Sayaka Takahashi in another quarter-final tie.

In an all-Russian quarter-final, Karen Khachanov beat compatriot Andrey Rublev in three sets to reach the semi-finals of the Gerry Weber Open in Halle, Germany on Friday. Karen Khachanov beat Andrey Rublev 7-6, 4-6, 6-3 to reach his first tour semi-final of the year. He will now face 18-time grand slam champion Roger Federer, who cruised past defending champion Florian Mayer 6-3 6-4.

Bruised and battered after their shocking ouster from the title race, an inconsistent India would look for solace when they take on arch-rivals Pakistan in a 5th-8th classification match of the Hockey World League Semi-Final on Saturday. India, ranked sixth in the world, crashed out of the podium race after suffering a 2-3 loss to 14th placed Malaysia in a quarter-final match on Thursday. Even though India hold an edge over Pakistan having thrashed them 7-1 in the pool stages, the tussle between the two nations can be unpredictable.

Indian woman pro-wrestler Kavita Dalal aka ‘Hard KD’ has been selected for World Wrestling Entertainment’s 32-competitior Women’s tournament, The Mae Young Classic. Kavita, a former weightlifter, is student of former WWE heavyweight champion ‘The Great Khali’ and trains in Khali owned Jalandhar-based wrestling promotion Continental Wrestling Entertainment. Kavita shot to fame after her video, in which she wrestled in ‘Salwar Kameez’ in CWE against a woman wrestler named B B Bull Bull, went viral on social media.

First Published | 24 June 2017 11:24 AM
