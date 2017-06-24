LIVE TV
Cricket Wrap: India to take on England in DCG today; SA level series 1-1; & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 24 June 2017 3:14 PM

Eight teams are set to battle it out for the biggest prize in women’s cricket, when the ICC Women’s World Cup gets underway on Saturday in England. India and England open the tournament on Saturday at Derbyshire’s County Ground. India will bank on the experience of Mithali Raj, the world’s second highest-capped batter behind Charlotte Edwards of England with 177 women’s ODIs to her name. Mithali has an impressive record at the World Cup with an average of 60.83 and a highest score of 103 not out.

The first ODI between West Indies and India has been called off due to persistent rain. West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl first as the Indian openers got off to a great start. Both Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane got to their fifties as the visitors were looking good to post a big total on board before rain interrupted play. India were 199 for 3 in 39.2 overs when play was officially called off. For India, this series is also an ideal platform to test the team’s bench strength.

South Africa leveled the series 1-1 after they beat England by three wickets in a thrilling match at Tauton. The hosts restricted the Proteas to 174 after England won the toss and elected to field first. South Africa was powered by the rapid fire from the Captain who scored 46 in just 20 balls. Chasing 175, England were cruising on the 110 run stand between Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow. But when Bairstow was caught and Roy controversially given out for obstructing the field, momentum swung. With England needing 12 from the last over, the tourists held their nerve as Liam Dawson missed the final ball.

First Published | 24 June 2017 3:14 PM
