Top 10 stories making news in India’s five metros

24 June 2017
- Delhi: The first cut-off list for admission to Delhi University colleges was released late on Friday. Most cut-offs concentrated around the 97% tab for Commerce courses.
- Mumbai: Central Railway has planned a traffic and power block on all six lines between Dombivali and Kalyan on Sunday. The block will be to complete construction of a road over bridge at Thakurli.
- Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has received UN Public service award for West Bengal. She got the award for the the state’s ‘Kanyashree Prakalpa’ scheme to protect the girl child.
- Chennai: The re-registration of unapproved plots which were registered as house sites before October 21 2016 has begun. The new directive is in the wake of an order by the Madras High Court.
- Bengaluru: Bengaluru is among 30 cities on a list of smart cities announced on Friday, under the Central government project to enhance liveability in urban centres.
- Delhi: Around 300 sanitation workers and 300 supervisors of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation went on an indefinite strike on Friday. They are claiming that they have not received salary for the last three months.
- Mumbai: The Mumbai-Nagpur Super Communication Highway will pass through forest land in ten districts. There have been several protests against the project from farmers in those areas.
- Chennai: The Madras high court has said that the government should not generate revenue from liquor sales. It has blamed most of murder, rape and robbery cases on free flow of liquor in the state.
- Bengaluru: The CEO and Country Head of real estate firm JLL, Ramesh Nair, said that Bengaluru will remain at the top slot for office space demand in India.
- Kolkata: Water logging occurred in several parts of Kolkata and its adjoining areas following heavy rains on Friday. The rain will continue for the next 24 hours.
24 June 2017
