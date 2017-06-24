Bollywood Wrap: ‘Sultan’ to release in China; ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ 2nd teaser in trouble & more

By NewsX Bureau
|
Updated:
24 June 2017
10:06 PM
- Another reason for Salman Khan’s fans to celebrate! Salman Khan and Anushkha Sharma starrer Sultan which was released last Eid will hit the theatres in China. With this it will join the league of movies Dangal and Baahubali and Tubelight. The film has also won the Best Action Movie award at the Shanghai International Film Festival making it the first Indian film to win this honour. China selects around 34 foreign movies including four Indian movies to be released in the country. Sultan managed to mint Rs 421.25 crore in the Indian market. It would be interesting to see how the film performs in China.
- Jab Harry met Sejal has landed in trouble with its second teaser. Pahlaj Nihalani the Central Board of Film Certification’s chief has taken offence to the word “intercourse” included in the teaser. He said the teaser will be passed on the condition that it is able to get the support of at least one lakh people in the form of votes. The chief wants to make sure that people are comfortable watching the film with their kids. The Anushkha and Sharukh starrer flick will hit the theatres on August 4 of this year.
- Bahubali actor Prabhas is looking to make his big Bollywood debut. The actor, who is currently shooting for Sahoo and flew to Mumbai for the same, has said that he met Sajid Nadiadwala to discuss a few projects. For the last five years, Prabhas concentrated only on Baahubali, and has turned down several acting offers. Fans have been clamouring to see this south star on the Bollywood screen soon. Prabhas was earlier rumoured to make his debut with director Karan Johar.
- Jagaa Jasoos third song Jhumritalaiyya has been released. The song captures the adventures of the journey of the two in the film. In the song, Katrina has sneaked into Jagga aka Ranbir’s boys’ hostel. The first song Ullu ka Pattha is infused with folk music while the second song Galti se mistake, is a dance number. The song is directed by Pritam and has been voiced by Arijit Singh and Mohan Kanan. Anurag Basu directorial Jagga Jasoos is set to release on 14th July.
- Salman Khan starrer Tubelight which released this Friday has been receiving mixed response at the box-office and also by the critics. Salman, in his unusual style, commented on the critics review, saying “The critics were really good. I was expecting minus 3 and minus 4 but they gave 1, 1.5 apparently, so I am very pleased”. The actor also added that Tubelight is an emotional drama which is to be seen with parents and the entire family. Tubelight, the adaptation of the film Little Boy is set against the backdrop of 1962 Sino-Indian war.
First Published
|
24 June 2017
10:06 PM
Web Title:
Bollywood Wrap: ‘Sultan’ to release in China; ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ 2nd teaser in trouble & more
(Latest News in English from Newsx)