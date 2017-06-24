LIVE TV
Kolkata Wrap: Kolkata-Howrah metro link completed; Iskcon’s ‘rath yatra’ on Sunday & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 24 June 2017 10:06 PM
  • Country’s first Metro service under water Kolkata East-West Metro project has been completed about 50 days ahead of the scheduled time. The Kolkata Metro Railway Corporation announced today.

  • Final touches are being given to the preparations for the Rath Yatra festival beginning on Sunday at the ISKCON headquarters of Mayapur. More than 100 devotees have been toiling at the ISKCON premises.

  • The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission has directed Apollo Gleneagles Hospital to pay a compensation of Rs 30 lakh to the parents of Kuheli Chakraborty for medical negligence.

  • One of the accused in the Narada tape case IPS officer SMH Mirza has admitted before the CBI that he took Rs 5 lakh from Narada News CEO Mathew Samuel but later donated the amount to a local football club in Kolkata.

  • The state meteorological department has predicted heavy rains and thundershowers during the next 24 hours in Kolkata. The city has recorded 134.8 mm of rainfall this season so far.

First Published | 24 June 2017 10:06 PM
