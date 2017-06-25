Business – Cloth merchants plan nationwide strike, Vadodara Airport set to be expanded & more

LIVE TV
By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 25 June 2017 1:58 PM

Cloth merchants plan to go on a three-day nationwide strike beginning June 27 in protest of 5% GST levied on the services rendered by them for the textile industry. This strike is likely to bring the entire textile value chain to a grinding halt. These cloth merchants are demanding a one-year exemption from GST. They are also asking for proper training about tax levies and a help desk number with adequate guidance about the levy.

Airports Authority of India is planning to expand the existing runway on the Vadodara airport to begin international operations. The officials conducted a survey to explore the feasibility of expanding the airstrip. The current airstrip is about 8000-foot which cannot be used to land large aircraft used by international carriers. The integrated terminal at Vadodara Airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October last year.

The government will issue an Ordinance next week to clarify the tax-exempt status of units in special economic zones after the roll-out of the goods and services tax. An amendment will be made in the SEZ Act, 2005, to bring it in line with the GST architecture. This amendment is expected to help companies that have operations in more than one SEZ. The government official said the Ordinance would make clear the tax-exempt nature of the SEZs.

A higher tax burden on the mining industry in India compared to other resource-rich countries is making mining an unviable activity and driving away investments from the sector. A study has found huge gap between the effective tax rate on mining in India as compared to other mineral-rich nations. For the older mines in India, ETR is 69%. For the new allocated mines it comes to 64%. Mongolia has the lowest ETR on mining at 31.3%.

The political standoff between the West Bengal government and the GJM has led to complete shutdown of Darjeeling. For the tea industry in the district the strife comes at a particularly bad time, which is just ahead of the second flush season of the tea starting in June. Tea estates have been hit hard as the strike has brought plucking activities to a standstill. Even if plucking is resumed immediately, the bandh would have had an effect on the leaves that have not been plucked for over 10 days.

