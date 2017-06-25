Kolkata: Bengal food minister declares food crisis in Darjeeling; BJP MP & actor George Baker allegedly attacked by TMC supporters

The West Bengal food minister has declared a food crisis in Darjeeling as the shutdown in the hills entered its 10th day on Saturday. Trucks carrying supplies are not being allowed to enter.

The forest department is undertaking a massive green plantation drive in New Town this monsoon. Over 60,000 trees will be planted across the township. Trees that died since last year’s drive will be replaced.

BJP MP and actor George Baker was allegedly attacked by Trinamool supporters wielding lathis in Kalna in Burdwan. The MP lodged an FIR after which 4 people were arrested.

Last minute Eid shoppers are still wrapping up their purchases across Kolkata. Many shops across the city remained open till dawn to cater to customers. Food stalls had to replenish stocks several times.

Hidco which is developing New Town has decided to cover the bare metro pillars in the area with artwork. Students will reproduce Nandalal’s paintings from Tagore’s Sahaj Path to cover the pillars.