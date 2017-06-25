LIVE TV
  3. Tech Journo: Israel Institute of Technology develops system to detect sarcastic comments on social media

Tech Journo: Israel Institute of Technology develops system to detect sarcastic comments on social media

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 25 June 2017 5:51 PM

A new system called Sarcasm sign has been developed to help detect sarcastic comments posted on social media at the Israel Institute of Technology. This system is going to help people suffering from diseases like Autism and Asperger’s who often have difficulty interpreting sarcasm, irony and humour to understand when anyone postS a sarcastic remark on various social media platforms. Although there are various systems available to detect sarcasm, this is the first system which is capable of detecting sarcasm in written texts.

This system works by interpreting a sarcastic sentence into a non sarcastic & honest one. Most of the previous systems lack the understanding to detect sarcasm when someone writes the opposite of what they mean. To overcome this shortcoming, the researchers compiled a database of 3,000 sarcastic tweets hash tagged “sarcasm” and five human experts interpreted each tweet into a non-sarcastic expression.

The system is also trained to identify words with strong sarcastic sentiments. The system not just identifies these words but replaces them with strong words that reveal the true meaning of the text. A number of judges examined this system and found it to be fluent and adequate and scored its interpretations highly. They also agreed that in most cases the system produces semantically and linguistically correct sentences. This system will be highly beneficial for the people who have a hard time understanding the concept of sarcasm and help them to uncover the real meaning behind the expression.

First Published | 25 June 2017 5:51 PM
