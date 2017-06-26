Dream of developed India will be fulfilled: PM Narendra Modi tells Indian diaspora

Addressing the Indian diaspora here as the “members of family”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised of a developed India in their lifetime.

Interacting with the Indian diaspora here on Sunday, Modi said their success is due to the supportive environment in the US, and his government is working to provide the same environment back home.

“Your hearts always asks when would our country become like this (the US)… I assure you that this will happen in your lifetime,” Modi said here.

Saying that Indians in America have not just helped India progress but also the US, Modi said that success and action of the Indian diaspora is still echoing in the world.

“You are the same people but your success story has a simple reason, it’s because you got supportive environment here,” he said.

The Prime Minister added that “1.25 crore equally talented Indians are there back in India, they are now getting supportive environment and soon we will develop India soon”.

“The biggest change in India today is that every Indian want to do and is already doing something with resolution to change and develop the nation,” he said.

“Today, 1.25 crore people from Kashmir to Kanyakumari have resolved to do something for their country. With such a resolve, the country is developing in a pace never seen before.”

Calling corruption as the root cause due to which “the previous governments were changed in India”, Modi said his government has emerged corruption-free in the last three years.

“Governments were changed because of corruption. The common people hated this… There has been not a single blot on our government for the past three years. And governance is being modified so that honesty becomes an in-build process.

“Technology is helping with that,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister also said the warmth, the Indian community gave is memorable. “All my family members are settled in America… The happiness we get after meeting the family is what I am feeling right now,” Modi said.