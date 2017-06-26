Snap Sports: Kidambi Srikanth lifts Australian Open, Red Bull’s Ricciardo wins Azerbaizan Grand Prix & more

In-form Kidambi Srikanth of India defeated Rio Olympics champion Chen Long of China in straight sets 22-20, 21-16 to win the 2017 Superseries Australian Open 2017 in Sydney. The 24-year-old Srikanth, who won the Indonesian Open last week and moveD from number 30 in the world to number 11, is now likely to break into the top five when the latest BWF rankings are published. This was also his first ever win over former world no.1 Chen who had beaten him in all their five previous meetings.

Kerem Demerbay scored in the 48th minute after a goalless first half as world champions Germany advanced to the semifinals of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup with a 3-1 win over Cameroon, who were eliminated, in a Group B match at Sochi. Timo Werner made it 2-0 in the 66th minute before Vincent Aboubakar halved the deficit in the 78th minute. However, Werner scored his 2nd goal of the night in the 82nd minute as Germany set up a last four match vs. Group A runners-up Mexico.

James Troisi’s 42nd minute opener, his first goal in 2 years, was not enough for Australia as a 1-1 draw in a Group B match vs. Chile at Moscow knocked out the Socceroos from the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup. Chile, the world’s 4th ranked side, equalized in the 67th minute as substitute Martin Rodriguez scored his first international goal, much to the relief of the 2016 Copa America champions. Chile thus finished as runners up of Group-B and will face Group A toppers Portugal in the last four.

Top seed Switzerland’s Roger Federer was in fine form as he routed fourth seed German Alexander Zverev 6-1, 6-3 to win his 9th Gary Weber Open title in his 11th appearance in the tournament’s final. The top seed was dominant in the first set, breaking three times to win it 6-1. Zverev improved in the second, however the 18-time Grand Slam Champion was too strong and won in just 53 minutes. The Swiss maestro will next be seen at Wimbledon, where he will seek a record 8th title.

Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo kept a cool head in chaotic circumstances to win the Azerbaizan Grand Prix at the Baku Street Circuit. The 27-year-old Australian profited from several crashes around him to win 5th race of his career and consolidate his position at fourth with 92 points in the 2017 Formula 1 standings. Finland’s Valteri Bottas drove his Mercedes to a second place finish while 18-year-old Canadian Lance Stroll completed the podium with a 3rd place finish for Williams.