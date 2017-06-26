Business: PM Modi pitches GST case study for US business schools, Royal Bank of Scotland to cut jobs & more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the landmark Goods and Services Tax could be one of the subjects in the US business schools. The GST is scheduled to roll out in India on July 1. Speakign at an American CEOs meet, the Prime Minister also added that the whole world is looking at India. Foreign investors too have been eagerly looking forward to the rollout of the single pan-India GST, which will replace the existing myriad central and state levies on both goods and services.

French plane maker Airbus S.A.S has announced that Malaysia’s AirAsia ordered an additional 14 A320ceo aircraft to cater to increasing demand. Airbus said the deal with AirAsia was announced during the 2017 Paris Air Show. The airline has extensive operations in Southeast Asia, including the Philippines. AirAsia’s fleet of mid-range A320s will increase to 529 planes. It is the single largest airline customer for the A320.

RTI response by the Reserve Bank of India and 19 PSU banks have disclosed that there will be no compensation for theft and burglary of valuables in safe deposits boxes. The locker hiring agreement absolves banks of all liability. The banks have contended that in such a relationship, the customer is responsible for his or her valuables kept in the locker which is owned by the bank. Some banks in their locker hiring agreements have made it clear that any item stored in the locker is at the customer’s own risk and he or she may insure the valuables.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone aims to achieve a 20% growth in container cargo in FY18. The company feels that containers would account for 41-42% of its overall cargo from a current 36%. Current capacity of container terminal 3 is 1.5 million TEUs whicH will be expanded to 3.1 million TEUs. The company plans to complete the expansion of Adani International Container Terminal at Mundra port by 2018 to create a transhipment hub for West Asia, South Asia and India.

British lender Royal Bank of Scotland is planning to cut 443 jobs dealing with business loans in the United Kingdom. Many of these jobs will move to India. The bank is in the midst of a major restructuring aimed at returning the bank to profit after almost a decade of straight years of losses. The job cuts are a part of a restructuring aimed at becoming a smaller bank. The roles which require customer contact will remain in the UK for supporting the staff and customers.