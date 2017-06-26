LIVE TV
Tech Journo: Smartphone controlled vest to ‘light’ up your pet dog

Updated: 26 June 2017 2:52 PM

The Disco Dog is a smartphone-controlled LED light vest that can keep a dog safe in the dark and also light up the party. It’s a fun way to celebrate the man’s best friend and also keeps it visible and safe when there is dark out. Animated patterns and bright colors highlight the four-legged friend as it explores the world. And the best part is that this vest can be controlled by the smartphone. All the movement can be controlled by Humans through an app which is connected to the vest.

The Disco Dog mobile app makes it easy to control the LEDs from a distance. A person can select animations or choose text mode and type in their message. There are also controls for brightness and color, including two-color gradients that flow across the vest. The ‘lost dog’ mode keeps the owner informed about its dog’s movement. When the dog runs too far away and the bluetooth connection is weakened or lost, the ‘Lost Dog’ message is automatically displayed. The application is available for both iOS and Android devices.

Disco Dog is made with 256 RGB LEDs, a microcontroller, and a bluetooth low energy chip. It’s powered by a 3.7 VOLT lithium polymer battery which is rechargeable. The LED grid and electronics can easily be removed from the vest to allow for safe washing. Sizing is based on measuring the length of the dog’s back and the girth of its chest. The vest is adjustable with velcro closures that let a person change the fit of THEIR dog. The Kickstarter Project is supporting the first production run of the Disco Dog LED vest.

First Published | 26 June 2017 2:52 PM
