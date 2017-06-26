LIVE TV
Cricket Wrap: Ajinkya Rahane’s ton thumps West Indies, Pakistan begin Women’s World Cup campaign with a win over Proteas

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 26 June 2017 3:18 PM

Ajinkya Rahane scored his 3rd ODI century, 103 off 104 balls as India beat hosts West Indies by 105 runs in a rain-curtailed second ODI at Port of Spain, Trinidad. Skipper Virat Kohli and opener Shikhar Dhawan scored rapid fifties, 87 not off 66 balls and 63 off 59 balls respectively, as India put 310-5 in their allotted 43 overs. In response, West Indies never looked like chasing down their target despite Shai Hope’s 88-ball-81 and could only score 205-6 in 43 overs. With this win, the Men In Blue lead the 5-match ODI series 1-0; the series opener at the same venue on June 23 was washed out. The third match of the series will be played on June 30 in Antigua.

South Africa beat Pakistan by 3 wickets at Grace Road, Leicester to get their ICC Women’s World Cup campaign off to a winning start. Asked to bat first, The Pakistani women scored 206-8 in 50 overs with opener Nahida Khan top scoring with 79 off 101 balls. In response, openers Laura Wolvaardt and Lizelle Lee put 113 runs for the first wicket before RSA women suffered a collapse to find themselves at 177-7 in 45 overs. However, Sune Luus and Shabnam Ismail stitched together an unbroken 30-run partnership for the eighth wicket to steer their team past the finish line.

Former South African assistant coach Graham Ford has quit as the head coach of Sri Lanka following the team’s early exit from the ICC Champions Trophy. The 56-year-old ford, who was also a director at English county team Kent, was in his second stint as Sri Lanka’s head coach and ended his second tenure after a 15-month stint. Reports on the island suggest that his relationship with the Sri Lanka Cricket Board was strained due to its ‘unacceptable intrusions’ into the team matters. Ford earlier coached Sri Lanka from January 2012 to September 2013 when he succeed ex-Australian batsman Geoff Marsh.

