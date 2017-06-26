Tech and You: Apple’s new spaceship campus; scientists find new ‘glass’ frog; & more

By NewsX Bureau
26 June 2017
- Apple has released new drone footage of its magnificent Apple Park spaceship campus and the nearby Steve Jobs Theater against the backdrop of the setting sun. The new 2.8 million square foot campus, which is expected to open later this year, is Apple Chief Design Officer Jonny Ive’s most ambitious project till date. Meanwhile, the Steve Jobs Theater has the shape of a mini flying saucer and features 20-foot tall glass panes and has room to seat 1,000 people.
- Saregama’s Bluetooth-enabled speaker Caravaan is a treat for all those who love old Bollywood songs. The speaker has many interesting built-in features, including 5,000 classic Hindi songs, which you can listen to without any internet connection. It supports USB playback, Bluetooth, FM Radio and also a special Saregama mode which lets you play the stored collection. However, its biggest attraction is its design, which is modelled after a classic portable radio.
- Space X has successfully launched and landed its second Falcon 9 rocket in roughly 48 hours, giving the company 2 wins in what it labelled as the weekend double header. The rocket took off from California’s Vandenberg Air Force Base and delivered 10 satellites into orbit for the communications company Iridium. After its launch, the rocket touched down on the drone ship called Just Read the Instructions floating in the Pacific Ocean.
- A team of international researchers has discovered a special species of frog in Ecuador’s Amazon rainforests. The frog has been named as Hyalinobatrachium yaku, or simply H-Yaku and its unique feature is that it has a belly so transparent that its heart, kidney and urine bladder are clearly visible. Researchers identified it as a new species using field observations, recordings of its distinct call and DNA analyses of museum and university specimens.
- The Jeep Compass, the first-ever completely made in India jeep will go on sale in India from August. The SUV was manufactured at the Ranjangaon plant at Pune and has localisation levels of upto 80%. It will also be exported to markets like Japan, UK and South Africa by the end of this year. It is powered by a1.4 petrol and 2.0 diesel engine options. Transmission is done by a 6-speed manual unit and an optional 7-speed automatic gearbox.
26 June 2017
