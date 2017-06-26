Socially Online: Facebook polls out Easter egg feature; Twitter releases events calendar for July; & more

By NewsX Bureau
26 June 2017
- Facebook has rolled out an Easter egg feature on June 26, the day J.K. Rowling first published Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in 1997. If a user posts or comments the name of any of the houses in Harry Potter — that’s Slytherin, Hufflepuff, Gryffindor, or Ravenclaw, — on Facebook the name will be displayed in the colour of the house just like magic. The user can also click on the word to make the wand appear again. The Easter egg also works when they post or comment the name Harry Potter too.
- Twitter has released the latest version of its monthly event calendar, covering all the major dates to be aware of in July. Twitter started publishing their events calendars this year, and while there are already various forms of online calendar tools for such purpose, Twitter’s is different. The app specifies not only the events of most interest, but also their projected tweet volume, based on past performance. The user can overview what they should be paying attention to in order to tap into social trends.
- Microsoft is rolling out a new update to Windows Maps app on Windows 10 Mobile Devices. Microsoft has not added any new features or major changes to the Windows Maps app with the updated version. It comes with some fixes and improvements. The update comes with one noticeable change. Now it has an option to translate new voice in settings, which is a useful addition on the app.
- Niantic has rolled out another major update for its game Pokemon Go by remodelling the gym. With the way the new gyms have been remodelled, players can now work together to build a themed gym, just like in the traditional Pokemon games. With more players figuring out that creating themed gyms is more than possible, it’s only a matter of time before players start replicating more gyms from the older games.
- LinkedIn has added a new feature of ‘Search Appearances’. Searching for and finding a job has become much easier with this new feature. The feature has been activated on each and every members profile and it can be navigated via both mobile and desktop. A user can view how many times he or she has been discovered by their prospective employer. Members who include the city where they currently work stand out up to 23 times more in searches.
26 June 2017
Socially Online: Facebook polls out Easter egg feature; Twitter releases events calendar for July; & more
