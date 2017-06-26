Hollywood Wrap: Gwyneth Paltrow’s cameo in ‘Spiderman’; ‘Transformers’ shows its might in China; & more

By NewsX Bureau
- Chance the rapper was honoured with the humanitarian Award at the 2017 BET Awards for “positively impacting both local and national communities.” At 24 years of age, He is the youngest recipient of this honour. Chance the rapper also took home the best new Artists award last night. He was also nominated for Album of the Year, Best Male Hip-Hop Artist and Best Collaboration. Accepting the award, Chance said: “This is wildly overwhelming. I didn’t think it was going to be this crazy.” In his speech, the humanitarian challenged the Chicago public school systems, judges and the criminal justice system to make some drastic changes.
- With Spiderman: Homecoming finally screening for critics some spoilers is coming in about the movie. Reports suggest Gwyneth Paltrow makes a cameo appearance in the movie where she reprises her role as Pepper Potts. Pepper is Tony Stark’s assistant and CEO, and earlier movies have teased a budding romance between the two characters. Paltrow made multiple appearances in Phase 1, with an introduction in Iron Man and returning roles in Iron Man 2 and The Avengers, but after those films her role began to diminish.
- Michael Bay’s “Transformers: The Last Knight,” the fifth instalment in the Hasbro series, failed to make a big impact in North America. But it continues to show its might in China. The movie scored a franchise-low domestic debut with an estimated $43.5 million in ticket sales over the weekend and a five-day total of $69.1 million since opening Wednesday. All previous “Transformers” sequels opened with $97 million-plus. Meanwhile, in the Chinese market, the movie took in an impressive $123.4 million, while internationally it earned $196.2 million.
- Bee Gees founder Barry Gibb entertained a huge crowd at Glastonbury with Bee Gees hits from the soundtrack of Saturday Night Fever released 40 years ago. Gibb took to the stage at Glastonbury to belt out hits like “Stayin’ Alive”, “How Deep is Your Love”, “Night Fever” and “Tragedy” at the Glastonbury festival’s Legends section. Gibb formed the Bee Gees in 1958 with his two brothers Robin and Maurice, who have both died. The group has sold more than 220 million records. The Sunday afternoon “legends” slot has become one of the most popular at the festival.
- Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone were first published in 1997. The 6 books that followed together sold as many as 450 million copies across the world. Now, it has been exactly 20 years of Harry Potter spreading its magic across the globe. The magic also minted money as the book series spawned a highly successful film franchise that gave us stars like Emma Watson and Danielle Radcliffe. Until recently, the eight Harry Potter films were the largest-grossing film franchise in history, having brought in a whopping $7.7bn worldwide. The final film, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 is the highest grossing of all the Potter films at $1.34bn. It’s the eighth-highest grossing film of all time.
