S Thaman tells NewsX why he would like to score music for Rajinikanth and Ajith

He is one of the top music directors in the south film industry and has worked as a musician in 900 films. S Thaman is gearing up to work with Thalapathy Vijay, a top star in the Tamil film industry, and the audience is excited as much as he is.

Thaman is also making his Bollywood debut with Rohit Shetty’s ‘Golmaal 4’ and he says he can’t get a better platform than this. Ask him what else he is doing in Hindi and he smiles, “Wait and watch!”

In Tollywood, he has scored music numerous times for Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun and the songs have been chartbusters. Dookudu, Brindavanam, Kick, Balupu, Race Gurram, Sarrainodu — the list of his hit films is endless!

In this exclusive chat with NewsX, Thaman reveals that he had a meeting with Kollywood star Vijay and was surprised when the star told him that he owned most of Thaman’s albums!

The music director also is working on an exciting new project in Telugu. What’s it about? Well, you must watch the video to find out.

Who are the stars that Thaman would like to score for? Superstar Rajinikanth of course and yes, Thala Ajith.

Thaman tells NewsX what he loves about these two stars and why he wants to score music for them.