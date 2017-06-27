Snap Sports: Bronze for India in 25m rapid fire pistol event, Andre Agassi to coach Novak Djokovic & more

Indian shooters continued their fine show and won a bronze medal in men’s 25m rapid fire pistol team event at the ISSF Junior World Championship Rifle/Pistol in Suhl, Germany. The trio of Anish, Anhad Jawanda and Shivam Shukla notched up a combined score of 1711 to claim third place and take India’s overall tally from the competition to two gold, one silver and one bronze medal. This was Anish’s second medal of the competition after having won the 25m standard pistol gold on the opening day of the competition. On day two, Yashaswini Singh Deswal had won India its second gold of the competition.

Indian men and women missed out on the podium by a whisker as they finished fourth in both the categories at the World Team Chess Championships. The last round went well for both Indian men and women as they scored fine victories over Norway and Azerbaijan respectively. However, the men lost the penultimate round encounter against Russia by 1.5-2.5 that cost them a medal. The women were quite lucky to win the penultimate round encounter against Vietnam but they took a rest against Azerbaijan.

New Zealand won the America’s Cup on Monday, laying the ghost of 2013 with a crushing victory over Oracle Team USA. Kiwi challengers, led by 26-year-old helmsman Peter Burling, downed the defenders 7-1 in the first to seven points series. New Zealand needed eight race wins to get the victory, having started at minus-one thanks to the USA’s topping the standings in round-robin qualifying. But no obstacle was too much for Burling and his young crew on an innovative catamaran that featured a radical cycle-powered grinding system to power its hydraulics.

Novak Djokovic has teamed up with Andre Agassi who will be his coach at Wimbledon as the Serb tries to claim back one of his lost grand slam titles. The 30-year-old teamed up with the eight-times major winner before the French Open, having split with his long-time coaching team. Djokovic said he will able to count on Agassi’s wealth of experience throughout the Wimbledon. Djokovic further added that he needs to rediscover the level of consistency that saw him dominate men’s tennis. A year ago Djokovic had arrived at Wimbledon as holder of all four grand slams.

Jamaican sprint star Usain Bolt has announced that this “emotional” season will indeed be his last, bringing the curtain down on a glittering career which galvanised track and field at a time of doping and corruption scandals. Bolt has won eight Olympic and 11 world gold medals in his career. Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s IAAF World Challenge meet in the northeastern Czech city of Ostrava, Bolt admitted that the season was an emotional one. Bolt also confirmed that he would not be competing in the 200m in London.