West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee issues orders against idol immersions

It seems to be a rerun of 2016. Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has yet again announced curbs on Durga idol immersions on Dashami, citing Vijaya Dashami and Muharram festivals falling on the same day this year. Mamata Banerjee

has set a deadline of 6PM, post which the idol immersions will not be allowed.

However, Mamata was quick to give clarification stating that the restriction is only for 24 hours. But people would be able to perform the ritual of idol immersions on the 2nd, 3rd and 4th of October she added.

Mamata Banerjee stated that the move was to ensure that there is no chaos during processions of Muharram.