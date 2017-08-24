LIVE TV
  Kosi swells and breaches banks — NewsX gets you ground report

Kosi swells and breaches banks — NewsX gets you ground report

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 24 August 2017 2:02 PM

The flood situation across north India and Bihar continues to be grim as major rivers breach embankments and inundate new areas.

Floods in Bihar have taken away at least 341 lives while close to 1.5 crore people are affected in over 19 districts.

NewsX brings you an exclusive ground report from Nepal where the Kosi River and its tributaries have broken several embankments and flooded parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar resulting in widespread damage to life and property.

First Published | 24 August 2017 1:49 PM
