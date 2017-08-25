LIVE TV
  3. Hollywood Wrap: Taylor Swift releases her brand new song; James Cameron criticises Wonder Woman & more

Hollywood Wrap: Taylor Swift releases her brand new song; James Cameron criticises Wonder Woman & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 25 August 2017 8:39 PM
  • Taylor Swift has released ‘Look what you made me do’, her new song which ends with a voice message quoting ‘i am sorry, but the old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now. Why? Oh, ’cause she’s dead. From the song it looks like Taylor is not ready to look nice in her upcoming album. In another line she also sings, i got smarter, i got harder in the nick of time. This song is the 6th track from her album which is scheduled to be launched in November. Jack antonoff, who worked with swift on her last album, has co-written and co-produced the dance-pop song.

  • ‘Wonder Woman’ has been widely celebrated as a feminist achievement, but it looks like director James Cameron is not impressed. He was recently quoted saying that ‘I am not saying I didn’t like the movie but, to me, it’s a step backwards’. His comments were immediately met by strong criticism on the internet and many called his remarks sexist. Wonder Woman’s director Patty Jenkins hit back at Cameron in a tweet and said that it’s his inability to understand what Wonder Woman is, or stands for all the women. The movie Wonder Woman has been praised for portraying its title character as a powerful and complex female figure.

  • The comedy actor who starred on the Sitcoms Murphy Brown and Cheers, Jay Thomas, has died at the age of 69. Thomas died of cancer which was confirmed by his long-time friend Don Buchwald. He started his career with radio and then entered into a tv career that made him a household face in hit shows like mork and mindy. He was mostly famous for his stand-up comedy. While he wasn’t too nasty, he had no problem telling someone that he or she was an idiot. He was famous for making fun of people. His comic-timing was impeccable and the radio station’s in the 70s were aware about this. He is survived by his wife and 3 sons.

  • There is good news for all the fans of Iron Man. The character of Tony Stark is about to get engaged to the love of his life pepper potts in the upcoming ‘Avengers 4’. In the movie ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’, Tony was about to propose to Ms. Potts but her answer wasn’t revealed by the end of the movie. But now photographs of Ms Potts with a ring on her finger have been revealed on the sets of the upcoming flick. Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, the fourth franchise of Avengers is scheduled to arrive in theaters worldwide in 2019.

  • After teasing the trailer on social media, Katy Perry finally releases the music video for her Nicki Minaj-assisted single, ‘Swish Swish’. In the music video, Perry plays the role of a bashful player named Katy Kobe Perry, who leads the tigers against the powerful sheep. However, this looks less like a game of basketball and more a series of bloopers and memes. Nicki Minaj also delivers an epic performance at the halftime of a basketball game in this new video. The music video also proves the song might be about Taylor Swift. The mascots at the basketball game which is a ‘sheep’, reminds about the viral feud of Perry and Taylor.

First Published | 25 August 2017 8:39 PM
