Trend India: Nation celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 25 August 2017 8:39 PM

Ganesh Chaturthi, the festival which marks the 12-day festivity, to celebrate the birth of Lord Ganesha begins from Friday. It is celebrated on the fourth day of the Hindu calendar month of Bhadrapada.

During the festival the idols of the ‘Lord of wisdom’ are brought home or to the public pandals. The devotees celebrate the homecoming of Ganesha and feast on sweets such as modak, which is considered Ganesha’s favourite.

To mark the end of the festival, the Ganpati idols are immersed in water known as visarjan. Devotees chant Ganpati Bappa Moraya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya praying to their beloved deity to come back soon next year.

While it is one of the most important festivals in Maharashtra, there are celebrations held across the country including states like Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

Besides its Mythological significance, the genesis of Ganesh Chaturthi is also linked to the freedom movement. Back in 1893, freedom fighter Lokmanya Tilak wanted to bring people together to create a feeling of patriotism. At a time when the British government frowned on Indians gathering together, Tilak urged people to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi publicly.

The first day of this significant festival is gaining trend on various social platforms especially Twitter.

