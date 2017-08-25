LIVE TV
  What's Trending: Hostage situation at a restaurant in Charleston ends; super hit track 'Chalti Hai Kya 9-12' is back & more

What’s Trending: Hostage situation at a restaurant in Charleston ends; super hit track ‘Chalti Hai Kya 9-12’ is back & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 25 August 2017 8:39 PM
  • FACEBOOK: Hostage situation at a restaurant in Charleston ended after police shot and injured the gunman. The gunman, believed to be “a disgruntled employee” had reportedly shot an employee of the restaurant earlier. Interim Charleston Police Chief Jerome Taylor has said all the hostages were rescued safely but did not specify the number of the hostages. This story is trending on Facebook.
  • TWITTER: A Seoul Court has decided the fate of the billionaire heir-apparent of Samsung and has sentenced him to 5 years of imprisonment. Lee Jae Yong has been facing accusations of bribery linked to a scandal that triggered the impeachment of South Korea’s former president Park Geun-Hye. This story is trending on Twitter.
  • YOUTUBE: The 90’s super hit track ‘Chalti Hai Kya 9-12’ is back in its latest remake version and is trending on YouTube with over 1.5 million views and counting.
  • INSTAGRAM: Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has posted his picture holding the Men’s Player Of The Year 2016/17 award and thanked everyone in the caption.

Choreographer Remo D’souza has posted a picture with his family celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi.

Bollywood actress Neha Sharma has posted a sun-kissed photo of herself where she’s clueless about the caption.

First Published | 25 August 2017 8:39 PM
Read News On:

Chalti Hai Kya 9-12

Jerome Taylor

Men’s Player Of The Year 2016/17 award

Seoul Court

What's Trending: Hostage situation at a restaurant in Charleston ends; super hit track 'Chalti Hai Kya 9-12' is back & more

(Latest News in English from Newsx)

