LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh gets VIP treatment in Rohtak jail

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh gets VIP treatment in Rohtak jail

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 26 August 2017 11:15 AM

Conviction of Gurmeet Ram Rahim in a 2002 rape case by a special CBI court triggered widespread violence across Haryana, Punjab and NCR.

However, even after the Dera chief was held guilty, the Haryana government continues to offer him VIP treatment. Ram Rahim has been kept at a guest in Sunaria jail in the Rohtak district where he continues to enjoy star privileges. He is being provided with mineral water and a personal assistant.

NewsX brings you exclusive pictures and footage where the inside of the Haryana jail and Ram Rahim being given all assistance a rape convict must not be provided with.

The question is who is backing Ram Rahim and why Haryana government is providing such VIP treatment to him.

First Published | 26 August 2017 11:15 AM
Read News On:

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh News

Panchkula News

Ram Rahim News

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh gets VIP treatment in Rohtak jail

(Latest News in English from Newsx)

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

Samsung showcases latest tech for Indian smartphone market

Entertainment

It’s official: Ajith rules box office after Rajinikanth!

National

'King of Bling' Ram Rahim Singh convicted — 5 controversial 'godmen' who forgot to practice what they preach

Sports

World Boxing Championship: Amit Phangal seals pre-quarterfinal berth; beats Federico Serra of Italy

 

More Videos

Gurmeet Ram Rahim convicted: Chandigarh- Panchkula border sealed off

What's Trending: Hostage situation at a restaurant in Charleston ends; super hit track 'Chalti Hai Kya 9-12' is back & more

Hollywood Wrap: Taylor Swift releases her brand new song; James Cameron criticises Wonder Woman & more

Trend India: Nation celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi

Kosi swells and breaches banks — NewsX gets you ground report

West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee issues orders against idol immersions

Supreme Court to hear plea on Vande Mataram

Bollywood Wrap: 'Judwaa 2' trailer released; 'Partition: 1947' banned in Pakistan; & more

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.