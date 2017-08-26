Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh gets VIP treatment in Rohtak jail

Conviction of Gurmeet Ram Rahim in a 2002 rape case by a special CBI court triggered widespread violence across Haryana, Punjab and NCR.

However, even after the Dera chief was held guilty, the Haryana government continues to offer him VIP treatment. Ram Rahim has been kept at a guest in Sunaria jail in the Rohtak district where he continues to enjoy star privileges. He is being provided with mineral water and a personal assistant.

NewsX brings you exclusive pictures and footage where the inside of the Haryana jail and Ram Rahim being given all assistance a rape convict must not be provided with.

The question is who is backing Ram Rahim and why Haryana government is providing such VIP treatment to him.