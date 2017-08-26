LIVE TV
  Gurmeet Ram Rahim convicted: Chandigarh- Panchkula border sealed off

Gurmeet Ram Rahim convicted: Chandigarh- Panchkula border sealed off

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 26 August 2017 2:49 PM

Pressure mounts on BJP’s Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar to resign for failing to maintain law and order. After Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim was convicted by a CBI court in a 2002 rape case.

A full bench of Punjab & Haryana HC has sought a report on the riots and will take up the matter at 10 AM. Several policemen are also expected to be suspended for dereliction of duty.

While Haryana CM Khattar urged for peace, BJP’s top brass seems to be on the edge. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) President and Army Chief are taking a stock of the matter. A High-level meeting of the ministry of home affairs is expected today at 11 AM.

