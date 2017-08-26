Business Wrap: Get ready for ‘industrial revolution 4.0’; Air India gears up for property sales; & more

Commerce and Industries minister Nirmala Sitharaman has set up a task force on artificial intelligence to prepare for what she calls industrial revolution 4.0 and to also digitize the manufacturing sector. In a statement, she said that the power of artificial intelligence would be used to digitize manufacturing in India. The panel is headed by IIT-Madras’ V Kamakoti and comprises 17 others from various government departments and private companies like HCL and Tata Consultancy Services.

National carrier Air India is gearing up for its property sale, which will be done in 2 phases. It will first e-auction 41 apartments in Mumbai in the first phase followed by 12 in other cities in the second phase. According to reports, it owns properties in cities like Jodhpur, Jaipur, Varanasi, Patna, Nagpur and Aurangabad and plans to take them to the markets in months to come. According to reports, the Prime Minister’s Office is monitoring the sale of Air India properties in various cities.

Real estate major DLF has approved a sale of its 33.34% stake in its rental arm DLF Cyber City Developers Limited or DCCDL to Singaporean sovereign wealth firm GIC for Rs. 11,900 crore. In a BSE filing late Friday evening, the company declared that the deal pegged the value of DCCDL at Rs. 35, 617 crore. To complete the deal, GIC will move the Competition Commission of India while DLF would approach its shareholders for their go ahead. This would be the biggest ever FDI deal in Indian real estate market.

GST Network, the information technology backbone of the GST, has estimated that over 2.9 MILLION people filed their returns for July under the GST regime till Friday evening; Friday was the last date to file returns. Earlier, August 20 was the deadline for filing returns but since the online portal crshed due to heavy last-minute rush, deadline was extended by five days. The GSTN says that those who have filed returns constitute over 34% of total assessees, of about 8.7 million.

Comeback man Nandan Nilekani, the new non-executive chairman of Infosys, hit the ground running on his second day in office on return. He has set his sights on creating a long-term governance structure in the company and focusing on short-term measures like hiring a new chief executive officer after Vishal Sikka’s departure, for which he has appointed executive search firm Egon Zehnder. The 62-year-old Nilekani co-founded Infosys, at the age of 26, with N R Narayana Murthy and 6 others.