LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Trend India: Nation celebrates 107th birth anniversary of Mother Teresa

Trend India: Nation celebrates 107th birth anniversary of Mother Teresa

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 26 August 2017 7:22 PM

“Spread love everywhere you go. Let no one ever come to you without leaving happier.”

These were the golden words of the epitome of love we all know about. Mother Teresa- the woman who defined the meaning of humanity and love was born on August 26. Also known as the Saint Teresa of Calcutta, Mother Teresa was the founder of the Order of the Missionaries of Charity, dedicated to helping the poor.

Mother was born in the year 1910 in Skopje, Macedonia, but spent most of her life in India serving the poor and the sick. In 1950 she founded the Missionaries of Charity that manages orphanages, schools, and the homes for people dying of various diseases. Members of the congregation, who take vows of chastity, poverty, and obedience, also profess a fourth vow: to give “wholehearted free service to the poorest of the poor”.

Mother Teresa was declared a saint by Pope Francis at a canonization ceremony held in Vatican City on September 4, 2016 on the eve of her 19th death anniversary. Since then, she is known as ‘Saint’ Teresa of Calcutta.

Mother Teresa is being remembered on her 107th birthday, with tributes to her trending on twitter.

First Published | 26 August 2017 7:22 PM
Read News On:

congregation

golden words

Saint Teresa of Calcutta

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: Trend India: Nation celebrates 107th birth anniversary of Mother Teresa

(Latest News in English from Newsx)

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

Bengaluru: Arun Jaitley unveils BEML's 3rd metro production line

Entertainment

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz movie review: Gore is a bore

National

Tripura militants planning violence ahead of assembly polls: Police

Sports

LIVE — India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Bumrah gets Mendis; two early breakthroughs for India

 

More Videos

Cricket Wrap: Upul Tharanga suspended for two ODI; Kumar Sangakkara shines in CPL 2017 & more

Business Wrap: Eisai Pharmaceuticals plans to expand in India; Jaypee Infratech insolvency case & more

Socially Online: Facebook rolls out 125 new family emojis; new update made to twitter for Xbox One

Business Wrap: Get ready for 'industrial revolution 4.0'; Air India gears up for property sales; & more

Gurmeet Ram Rahim convicted: Chandigarh- Panchkula border sealed off

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh gets VIP treatment in Rohtak jail

What's Trending: Hostage situation at a restaurant in Charleston ends; super hit track 'Chalti Hai Kya 9-12' is back & more

Hollywood Wrap: Taylor Swift releases her brand new song; James Cameron criticises Wonder Woman & more

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.