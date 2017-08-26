Trend India: Nation celebrates 107th birth anniversary of Mother Teresa

“Spread love everywhere you go. Let no one ever come to you without leaving happier.”

These were the golden words of the epitome of love we all know about. Mother Teresa- the woman who defined the meaning of humanity and love was born on August 26. Also known as the Saint Teresa of Calcutta, Mother Teresa was the founder of the Order of the Missionaries of Charity, dedicated to helping the poor.

Mother was born in the year 1910 in Skopje, Macedonia, but spent most of her life in India serving the poor and the sick. In 1950 she founded the Missionaries of Charity that manages orphanages, schools, and the homes for people dying of various diseases. Members of the congregation, who take vows of chastity, poverty, and obedience, also profess a fourth vow: to give “wholehearted free service to the poorest of the poor”.

Mother Teresa was declared a saint by Pope Francis at a canonization ceremony held in Vatican City on September 4, 2016 on the eve of her 19th death anniversary. Since then, she is known as ‘Saint’ Teresa of Calcutta.

Mother Teresa is being remembered on her 107th birthday, with tributes to her trending on twitter.